Disaster Response and Recovery Resources Available in Multiple Languages

Find information on response to Hurricane Ian and more in multiple languages.

Florida National Guard Soldiers transport families through flooded roads during Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Arcadia, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Spc. Samuel Herman)

Millions of people across the country have been affected by disasters, from Alaska to Puerto Rico, from Florida to South Carolina. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the entire Federal Government are responding to help disaster survivors. Below is a compilation of federal information and resources available in multiple languages.

Get Assistance After a Disaster FEMA offers different assistance programs for individual disaster survivors versus public groups like government agencies and private nonprofit organizations.  Find the help you need to support your disaster recovery.

  • Find information on response to Hurricane Ian in multiple languages.
  • Find information on response to Hurricane Fiona in multiple languages.
  • Find information on response to Typhoon Merbok in multiple languages.

Educational Materials on Natural Disasters, Severe Weather, and COVID-19The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed a series of educational materials for the public to prepare for and respond to disasters and other emergencies in multiple languages including:  American Sign Language (ASL), Amharic, Arabic, Chinese – (Simplified), Chinese – (Traditional), Haitian Creole, Dari, Dutch, Farsi, French, Hmong, Khmer, Kurdish, Pashto, Portuguese, Somali, Swahili, Tagalog, Tigrinya, Vietnamese

The CDC has developed a number of Public Service Announcements for Disasters, which are available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

