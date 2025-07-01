As wildfires grow more frequent and intense—fueled by climate change and hazardous environmental conditions—the United States Department of Defense is increasingly focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including military installations at home and abroad. To meet this growing threat, the DOD is turning to cutting-edge technology to improve training and preparedness for wildfire response and prescribed burns.

The Virtual Wildfire Modeling & Immersive Training Prize Challenge—hosted by Central Florida Tech Grove in partnership with NAWCTSD and SERDP/ESTCP—seeks innovative solutions that use virtual and augmented reality technologies to enhance wildfire response and prescribed fire training. Participants are challenged to create deployable, standalone XR tools that model real-time fire-environment interactions, support scientific data visualization, and enable intuitive multi-perspective user exploration.

Solutions should align with the QUIC-Fire model and demonstrate scalability, field usability, and compatibility with standalone XR hardware. Winning submissions may lead to follow-on engagement via Other Transaction Agreements (OTAs), CRADAs, and other acquisition pathways.

