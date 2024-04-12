65.9 F
Drought, Heat Raise the Risk of a Repeat of Canada’s Record-breaking Wildfires Last Year

(Public Safety Canada photo)

Canada’s emergency preparedness minister warned Wednesday the country’s wildfire season could be more explosive than last year when it led to unprecedented smoke conditions across much of the country and into the United States.

Persistent drought and months of above-average temperatures have raised the risk of a repeat of last year’s record-breaking wildfires, prompting federal ministers to wave a red warning flag about the desperate need to address climate change.

“We can expect that the wildfire season will start sooner, end later and potentially be more explosive,” Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan told a news conference.

Read the rest of the story at MPR News, here.

