Eastern Tennessee Communities Awarded $2 Million for Helene Costs, FEMA Says

The state of Tennessee and FEMA have awarded nearly $2 million for emergency and permanent work to repair bridges, restore utilities, remove debris and take measures to protect 14 Eastern Tennessee counties affected by Tropical Storm Helene.

The major presidential declaration designated Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties for FEMA Public Assistance, a program that helps communities as they respond to declared disasters or emergencies.

In Cocke County, the City of Newport cleared more than 4,726 cubic yards of sand, soil and mud from streets and sidewalks after the storm. The city also contracted to have 4,156 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 570 cubic yards of mud, soil and sand removed from the public rights-of-way.

FEMA’s share for this project is $83,731; the nonfederal share is $27,910.

The Public Assistance program reimburses communities for emergency work to save lives and protect property; remove debris; and repair roads, bridges, public buildings, utilities and parks. Because this is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses state applicants 75% of eligible costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

Below is a list of community projects, the total dollars awarded, and the category of Public Assistance funding:

Carter County: First Utility District $4,966 for emergency protective measures.

Hawkins County: Emergency Communications District $4,632 for emergency protective measures.

Johnson County: $624,640 for Morefield Bridge repairs; $617,344 for Furnace Creek Bridge repairs; and $12,875 for Brownlow Utility District meter repairs.

Sevier County$34,524 for City of Pigeon Forge, $11,154 for Sevier County Utility District, and $196,489 for the county governmentall for emergency protective measures.

Unicoi County: Gas Utility District $27,949 for emergency protective measures; $39,335 for restoring gas service to residential customers; Sheriff’s Office $124,760 for emergency protective measures.

Washington County: Johnson City Energy Authority $227,806 for emergency protective measures; the county Emergency Communications District $6,041 for emergency protective measures.

Public Assistance is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. Tropical Storm Helene swept across Tennessee Sept. 26-30. The president approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee on Oct. 2, allowing FEMA to pay for eligible costs associated with the emergency.

The original announcement can be found here.

