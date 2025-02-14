Elon Musk Claims FEMA Sent $59M Last Week to Luxury NYC Hotels for Illegal Migrants

Elon Musk threatened to claw back $59 million he said the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent “last week to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants” — a claim that City Hall officials rebutted Monday.

The world’s richest man said in an early morning post on X that the funds were “just discovered” by his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — even as President Trump called for a complete overhaul of FEMA that could even see it shuttered.

Trump last month signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed “serious concerns of political bias” in the agency.

