Emergency Declaration Approved to Fast-Track Federal Aid for Potomac River Sewage Spill

FEMA is actively coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to support cleanup response efforts due to the recent Potomac Interceptor sewer line collapse in the District of Columbia. Residents and visitors should continue following safety instructions from local officials. President Trump’s rapid approval of the District’s request facilitated this coordination.

“This emergency declaration was approved in record time, another example of this Administration’s commitment to removing unnecessary roadblocks and quickly getting resources to communities who need help,” said Secretary Noem. “FEMA will continue to work with the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that the District of Columbia has the tools and funding it needs to clean up the river, repair the sewer line and keep its residents safe.”

The original announcement can be found here.