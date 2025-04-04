Emergency Management Expert Pens Children’s Book to Help Kids Navigate Disaster Recovery

Drawing on two decades of frontline disaster-response experience, Meghan McPherson has created her debut children’s book, “Sammie’s Stormy Night.” This thoughtful story follows a young puppy named Sammie as he and his friends prepare for, experience, and recover from a powerful hurricane that transforms their small town.

When familiar sights vanish after the storm, Sammie must navigate his feelings of uncertainty and fear. Through this gentle narrative, children learn that while disasters may change our surroundings, the support of family and friends remains constant.

“After seeing so many kids struggle after the storms I’ve worked and/or lived through, I realized there was a real resource gap for them. So, I finally took the plunge, and, hopefully, it will put a little bit of comfort in their world!” said the author on her motivation to write the book.

McPherson currently serves as the Director of Emergency Management Education, Training, and Exercises for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. Her extensive credentials include Certified Emergency Manager (CEM), National Healthcare Disaster Professional Board Certification (NHDP-BC), and Certified Healthcare Provider Continuity Professional (CHPCP). McPherson also has been a part-time Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Southern California since January 2022. In addition, she is the Co-Founder and Co-Director of Pracademic Affairs journal, and a member of the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) Executive Leaders Program.

Heather Hollingsworth, Chair of Parents with Preparedness Advisory Board and Director of Strategic Communications for the CHDS, stated, “Highly recommend for you to help youngsters learn how to understand stormy nights and days!”

McPherson lives with her husband, Ben, and their rescue pup, Sammie (the book’s namesake!), in NYC.

“Sammie’s Stormy Night” is available as a board book on Etsy for little hands and on Kindle for digital readers.