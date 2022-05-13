Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week Is May 15-21

The 47th annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week will be observed from May 15-May 21, 2022. The EMS remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the U.S. fire service responded to over 300,000 calls in which COVID-19 was suspected or confirmed. This past year has also seen many issues secondary to the pandemic, such as training difficulties and workforce and supply shortages.

The U.S. Fire Administration celebrates and fully recognizes the important contributions of the EMS practitioners who safeguard the health, safety and well-being of our communities.

“As we come together to observe EMS Week, it is an honor to work with EMS providers who rise to the challenge of providing emergency care to communities, often under the most difficult circumstances and perilous conditions,” said U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell. “The U.S. Fire Administration stands with all those who give of themselves to provide EMS to those they serve and to all who support them personally and professionally every day. Thank you for all that you do.”

Each weekday of EMS Week, a topic area is highlighted to increase awareness about job resources for providers or to recognize service.

