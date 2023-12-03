38 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Education and TrainingEmergency Preparedness

Emergency Preparedness Event Planned for Saturday in Watsonville

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
emergency kits

An emergency preparedness event in Watsonville will be held Saturday after being postponed due to rain.

The rescheduled event happens Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Ramsay Park Family Center, 1301 Main Street, Watsonville.

The event is meant to empower and educate community members across the Central Coast on the importance of readiness for unexpected emergencies. There will be information and resources from the city of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County, Monterey County, the California Office of Emergency Services, and other community based organizations.

Read the rest of the story at KSBW Action News, here.

Previous article
House Homeland Security Subcommittee Field Hearing on Disaster Preparedness
Next article
ICE to Solicit Proposals for Translation & Transcription Services Requirements
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights