Emergency Preparedness Event Planned for Saturday in Watsonville

An emergency preparedness event in Watsonville will be held Saturday after being postponed due to rain.

The rescheduled event happens Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Ramsay Park Family Center, 1301 Main Street, Watsonville.

The event is meant to empower and educate community members across the Central Coast on the importance of readiness for unexpected emergencies. There will be information and resources from the city of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County, Monterey County, the California Office of Emergency Services, and other community based organizations.

