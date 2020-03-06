EnforceNet Earns FirstNet Listed Designation

Following a rigorous review process, EnforceNet is now FirstNet® Listed and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

EnforceNet is a Criminal Justice Information Service (CJIS) -compliant iOS and Android native mobile app designed to improve first responder safety through highly secure location, communication, and alerting features right on a smartphone or tablet. No integrations are required, making EnforceNet ready to use as soon as it’s downloaded from the app store.

Out of the box features include messaging, Auto Vehicle Locator (AVL), emergency alerts (including Blue Alerts) and much more. Yet, with an open standards architecture to simplify integrations, EnforceNet can easily be expanded to:

become the Smart Cities app platform communities use to get data from IoT sensors, live streaming video, and NCIC returns at the right time and to the right place;

communicate incident level Call for Service data from dispatch;

coordinate command and control from administrators;

get rich media from 911 callers directly to the first responders who deliver emergency services live and at the point of incident.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 100 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

“EnforceNet has aligned its mission with FirstNet’s,” said Herbert Severin, president of DigitalBlue Software, the creator of EnforceNet. “We created EnforceNet to be a highly secure communication solution for public safety. With FirstNet, subscribers get that security, plus the reliability of a dedicated national platform.”

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means EnforceNet is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using EnforceNet.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response. And it’s helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that EnforceNet is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “EnforceNet will bring public safety additional capabilities to enhance situational awareness, incident notification, and command and control to increase safety for first responders and give them more of what they need to provide better service at the point of incident.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome EnforceNet to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

