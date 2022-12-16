Establishing Agreements for Next Generation 911

Next Generation 911 (NG911) are digital or internet protocol (IP)-based systems that allow voice and data-rich information to be shared between and among the public, 911 and first responders. As Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) are transitioning their 911 systems to NG911, collaboration between agencies is critical.

To assist federal, state, local, tribal and territorial (FSLTT) agencies with the collaboration aspect of the transition to NG911, the Emergency Communications Preparedness Center developed a guidance document: Considerations for Establishing Agreements for NG911 PDF.

This document outlines considerations for establishing memorandums of understanding/agreements (MOU/As) between FSLTT agencies to interconnect NG911 systems. It provides explanations and sample language for components of MOU/As, such as defining roles and responsibilities, resources and services, and technical requirements. Included are:

Governance processes. How to maintain the agreement.

Technical system details. The technical requirements to address when interconnecting NG911 systems, such as:

Geographic information system (GIS) capabilities for location accuracy.

Call routing.

Delivery of 911 calls to ECCs/PSAPs.

Operational considerations:

Equipment redundancy.

Technology upgrades.

Continuity of communications.

Financial obligations. The costs associated with the NG911 migration, such as:

Resources approved for reimbursement.

How costs for goods, services or personnel will be shared among agencies.

The Emergency Communications Preparedness Center is a federal interagency focal point for interoperable and operable communications coordination within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It is comprised of 14 federal departments and agencies: U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, the Interior, Justice, Labor, State, Transportation, and the Treasury, as well as the Federal Communications Commission and the General Services Administration.

