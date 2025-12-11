spot_img
Emergency Preparedness

Evacuations in Washington State as Record-Setting Floods Hit

December 11, 2025
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson discussing the statewide emergency declaration in response to the intense flooding at a press conference. (Photo: Governor Bob Ferguson / Facebook)

Thousands of people have been evacuated in the Unites States’ Pacific Northwest region after river levels reached record-breaking highs.

Multiple flood alerts were in place as an atmospheric river – evaporated water carried by the wind – was forecasted to dump heavy rain over the region on Wednesday, 10 December.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson activated the State Emergency Operations Center at Level 1, its highest response level, on Tuesday, 9 December, due to ongoing rain and wind.


Read the rest of the story at BBC.

