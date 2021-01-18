Facebook Temporarily Bans Gun Ads

Facebook has temporarily banned ads for gun accessories and tactical gear through at least January 22, two days after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The decision comes after BuzzFeed News reported that, despite concerns from employees, the tech company had advertised body armor, gun holsters, and other military equipment alongside content about election misinformation and the Capitol riot.

It’s just one of several actions Facebook has been pressured to take after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. Several senators called upon the company to halt its military gear ads following the insurrection, but a number went further, arguing it wasn’t just the advertisements that ought to draw concern but also the platform itself. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during a virtual town hall on Friday that “Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook bear partial responsibility for Wednesday’s events.”

Read the full story at Vox

