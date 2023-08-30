Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John Butler Installed as IAFC President

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) installed its slate of officers for 2023-24 during the final General Session at Fire-Rescue International (FRI) 2023. Chief Mary Beth Michos, a trailblazer in the fire and rescue community with a long-standing career and steadfast involvement in IAFC, presided over the installation.

The oath of office was administered to incoming IAFC President Chief John Butler, Fairfax County (VA) Fire and Rescue; 1st Vice President Chief Josh Waldo, Bozeman (MT) Fire Department, 2nd Vice President Trisha Wolford, Anne Arundel County (MD) Fire Department and Treasurer Chief Steven Locke, South Burlington (VT) Fire Department.

Speaking to the FRI attendees, Chief Butler said, “We must not lose sight of the need to be vigilant about building and sustaining healthy organizational cultures, strengthened by behavioral best practices, in which EVERYONE can thrive.” Chief Butler added, “The Association frames its relationship with the membership and related organizations based on four (4) goals – Lead, Educate, Serve, and Include.” He also noted, “We all have the power to build inclusive teams, inclusive organizations.”

Addressing the newly installed officers, Chief Mary Beth Michos said, “A significant duty has been bestowed upon you. This duty also requires you to accept a great responsibility. It is my honor to install you as the officers for the upcoming term which formally takes effect at the conclusion of this conference.”

Chief Butler will serve as Chair of the IAFC Board of Directors as the organization celebrates its 150th year of leadership, education, and service to the international fire and EMS community.

