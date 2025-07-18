Middle and Western Tennessee farmers and ranch hands whose tools or equipment were damaged by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding may be eligible for disaster assistance. FEMA assistance is available to replace disaster-damaged essential tools, supplies, equipment and items required for employment or for self-employment.

Family-owned farms typically have a variety of equipment needed to conduct business. These include, but are not limited to, tractors, plows, seeders or planters, harvesters, sprayers, hay balers and utility vehicles. These items are all potentially eligible for FEMA disaster assistance if applicants can show that they were damaged by the disaster, the applicant does not have another working item that can meet this need, and the loss of the item was not covered by insurance. Crops and livestock are not “tools and equipment” because they are the products of a farming operation, whereas tools and equipment are the means of production.

Ranch hands may be eligible for assistance to replace disaster-damaged tools and equipment not covered by insurance when they can show these items are required by their employer. Assistance is based on a need to replace disaster-damaged essential tools, supplies, equipment and items required by an employer as a condition of employment, but NOT provided by the employer.

The original announcement can be found here.