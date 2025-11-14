Father and Daughter Flying Hurricane Relief Supplies to Jamaica Identified as Victims of Crash

The founder of a church ministry and his 22-year-old daughter have been identified as the victims of a deadly plane crash in Florida on Monday as they were flying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena died when their twin-engined Beechcraft King Air crashed into a residential neighborhood in Coral Springs on Monday morning shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale’s executive airport.

A resident’s security video caught the moment the plane plunged into a lake after narrowly avoiding houses. Officials said nobody on the ground was injured.

