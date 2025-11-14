spot_img
Emergency PreparednessLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyState/Local Government

Father and Daughter Flying Hurricane Relief Supplies to Jamaica Identified as Victims of Crash

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena died in Florida crash as they were flying supplies to Jamaica

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 14, 2025
Alexander Wurm and his daughter Serena. (Photo: Ignite the Fire via Facebook)

The founder of a church ministry and his 22-year-old daughter have been identified as the victims of a deadly plane crash in Florida on Monday as they were flying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica.

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena died when their twin-engined Beechcraft King Air crashed into a residential neighborhood in Coral Springs on Monday morning shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale’s executive airport.

A resident’s security video caught the moment the plane plunged into a lake after narrowly avoiding houses. Officials said nobody on the ground was injured.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

