Federal Disaster Assistance Available to Mississippi

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Mississippi to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 24-25, 2023.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Survivors can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The disaster declaration includes Individual Assistance to households in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey Counties. Assistance for uninsured losses may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance cannot replace all losses, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

John F. Boyle has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited the devastated areas of Mississippi following Friday evening’s deadly tornadoes.

“It is inspiring to see people, not just the people in Mississippi, but the people of this country, assisting those in such dire need,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “In disasters like this, there are no strangers: everyone comes together, everyone is a neighbor, everyone is family. They cannot do it alone, and the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will be here as long as it takes. The entire federal family is here to support these communities.”