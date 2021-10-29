Federal Disaster Assistance in Louisiana Exceeds $2 Billion Two Months after Hurricane Ida

Since Hurricane Ida barreled across Southeast Louisiana two months ago, leaving dozens of parishes with severe damage and losses, disaster survivors have received more than $889 million in federal grants and been approved for more than $816 million in low-interest loans to enhance their recovery. Another $297 million has been paid to survivors in National Flood Insurance Program claims.

Survivors – and their communities – continue to clean up, begin to repair or rebuild their homes with future disasters in mind, and support their neighbors. The response by the state of Louisiana, FEMA and local and nonprofit partners has helped to put Louisiana on the road to recovery, and survivors can be sure FEMA and its partners will continue to work together to help those affected by Ida rebuild their lives and communities. The deadline to apply with FEMA for assistance has been extended to Nov. 29, 2021.

As of Oct. 28, total federal disaster assistance includes:

More than $889 million in total financial help and direct services to those who have necessary eligible expenses following the disaster and are unable to meet those needs through insurance or other means.

$492 million of that amount includes housing assistance to help homeowners repair or replace residential property damage from the disaster and/or for a safe place to stay while they recover.

$396 million is for Other Needs Assistance to cover necessary, disaster-related expenses such as medical bills, cleaning, repair or replacement of essential household items or vehicles and other non-housing needs.

More than $816 million approved in U.S. Small Business Administration loans, with more than $782 million for homeowners and renters and more than $34 million for businesses to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents and for economic injury.

More than $297 million in claims paid to more than 4,500 National Flood Insurance policyholders.

Federal housing assistance is providing:

Rental assistance for more than 179,000 homeowners and renters.

Direct Temporary Housing assistance for 10 of the most impacted parishes, making available several housing solutions for Louisiana survivors.

As FEMA’s direct temporary housing gains momentum, the state is assisting survivors in the most heavily impacted parishes who have immediate sheltering needs. Survivors interested in the state-run Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program can visit idashelteringla.com or call 844-268-0301 to register.

In another milestone, contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have installed 33,200 “blue roofs” in the storm-affected area, enabling survivors to live in their own homes while they make repairs.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have received nearly 33,269 visitors seeking disaster assistance or information, while Disaster Survivor Assistance outreach teams have visited 143,544 homes, made 27,812 referrals to various community resources and helped 15,254 individuals apply with FEMA.

The fastest ways to apply for FEMA assistance remain applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

SBA representatives are also available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit Disaster assistance (sba.gov), call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information to apply.

If you have questions about how to repair and rebuild safer and stronger, FEMA’s mitigation specialists can help. To learn more call 833-FEMA-4-US to speak with a Mitigation Specialist or visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit, for Spanish https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit, for Vietnamese https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-vie-mit.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

