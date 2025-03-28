45.7 F
Federal Support for LA County Wildfire Survivors Tops $2 Billion

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Los Angeles County wildfires, January 25 (Photo: County of Los Angeles Fire Department)

As of March 25, just over two months since the Los Angeles County wildfires were declared a major disaster by the president, FEMA and its federal partners have made more than $2 billion available to disaster survivors.

Federal assistance to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses, in the form of FEMA grants and low-interest SBA Disaster Loans, has topped $2 billion. That number includes:

  • $101 million in FEMA housing and other needs assistance.
  • $2 billion in home and business loan offers from the SBA, the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain nonprofits.
  1. 31,941 household have been approved for FEMA funds, including:
  • $24,316,400 in housing assistance for short-term rental assistance and home repair costs
  • $76,431,025 in other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental, and lost personal possessions.
  • Two Disaster Recovery Centers remain open at UCLA Research Park and Altadena Recovery Center. In total, the centers have logged 32,511 survivor visits. At the centers, residents may speak in person to representatives from federal and state programs, the American Red Cross and various nongovernmental nonprofits and community groups.

In partnership with the State of California, Los Angeles County, and local officials, FEMA will continue helping California’s individuals and families get back on their feet and jumpstart their recovery.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
