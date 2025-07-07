The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been activated in Texas following a Major Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald J. Trump in response to severe flooding caused by heavy storms across the state, according to a press release yesterday.

Beginning the evening of July 3, widespread storms produced rainfall totals ranging from 5 to 15 inches, with some isolated areas receiving over 18 inches. The resulting flooding has caused significant damage, particularly in Kerr County, located in the Texas Hill Country.

“Thank you, President Trump. We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas.”

The Department of Homeland Security stated it is coordinating with state and local officials to provide necessary support for ongoing response and recovery efforts. Secretary Noem met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders on Saturday to assess the situation and pledged continued federal assistance.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the affected areas. As of yesterday, the Coast Guard is operating two helicopters in the Llano, Texas region, along with two additional helicopters and three C-144 aircraft equipped with thermal imaging technology to aid in locating individuals in need of assistance. Approximately 850 people have been rescued to date.

Federal, state, and local agencies continue to coordinate closely as rescue and recovery operations evolve across the region.