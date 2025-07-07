spot_img
82.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 7, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessMaritime Security

FEMA Activated in Texas Following President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration; Coast Guard Continue Response Operations

FEMA will partner with Texas state and local authorities to provide resources and assist in recovery efforts

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan and his Coast Guard aircrew saved 165 lives during his first rescue mission amid catastrophic floods in Central Texas. (Photo: White House via X)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been activated in Texas following a Major Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald J. Trump in response to severe flooding caused by heavy storms across the state, according to a press release yesterday.

Beginning the evening of July 3, widespread storms produced rainfall totals ranging from 5 to 15 inches, with some isolated areas receiving over 18 inches. The resulting flooding has caused significant damage, particularly in Kerr County, located in the Texas Hill Country.

“Thank you, President Trump. We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas.”

The Department of Homeland Security stated it is coordinating with state and local officials to provide necessary support for ongoing response and recovery efforts. Secretary Noem met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders on Saturday to assess the situation and pledged continued federal assistance.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the affected areas. As of yesterday, the Coast Guard is operating two helicopters in the Llano, Texas region, along with two additional helicopters and three C-144 aircraft equipped with thermal imaging technology to aid in locating individuals in need of assistance. Approximately 850 people have been rescued to date.

Federal, state, and local agencies continue to coordinate closely as rescue and recovery operations evolve across the region.

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: Semper Paratus and Special Forces: Why the Coast Guard Should be Part of the SOCOM Enterprise
Next article
American Veterans Suffer Grenade Attack While Distributing Aid in Gaza
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals