FEMA Administrator Addresses Hurricane Preparedness, COVID-19 Vaccinations During Miami Visit

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Miami earlier this week to visit the National Hurricane Center (NHC), where she met with Director Ken Graham and the NHC team to discuss hurricane preparedness and safety, as the nation enters the peak months of the 2021 hurricane season.

“As we enter peak hurricane season, it’s critical that communities stay vigilant to the severe threats storms can bring,” said Administrator Criswell. “This is the time for you to prepare. This is the time for you to make sure that you know what your plan is. If you don’t have a plan yet, get that plan together.”

Administrator Criswell also encouraged the public to practice personal preparedness before the next hurricane and to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Part of your preparedness activity has to be getting a vaccine,” she said. “That is going to be one of the most important things that you do in order to keep yourself safe, your family safe and those that you may have to evacuate with safe. It’s incredibly important that everybody takes this opportunity if you haven’t done so already to go and get a COVID-19 vaccine as you do your preparedness plans for this hurricane season.”

While at the NHC, Administrator Criswell made a quick stop by a virtual all-hands town hall to thank the team for saving lives and keeping people safe against the threat of hurricanes.

Administrator Criswell then traveled to Miami-Dade County to meet with County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to discuss hurricane preparedness and mitigation efforts in Miami-Dade County and check on Surfside recovery efforts.

“I want to thank Mayor Cava for her leadership in Miami-Dade County’s preparedness efforts and continuing to lead the Surfside community’s recovery,” said Administrator Criswell.

Administrator Criswell returned to Washington following her meeting with Mayor Cava.

