FEMA Administrator Calls for Collaboration in Building a Resilient Nation at National Emergency Management Association Conference

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell addresses the nation’s emergency managers at the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA)’s 2024 Mid-Year Forum in Washington, D.C.

On March 17th 2024 FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell addressed the nation’s emergency managers at the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA)’s 2024 Mid-Year Forum in Washington, D.C. In her speech, she celebrated NEMA’s 50th anniversary and the long-standing partnership between the emergency management organizations. As the role of emergency managers continues to shift to meet changing needs of the nation, Administrator Criswell called for resilience-focused collaboration to find ways to “equitably deliver our resources to communities before they need them.”

From the accident at Three Mile Island in 1979 to the COVID-19 pandemic, the field of emergency management has evolved through the decades. Emergency managers are called upon to respond to more and more incidents and a variety of natural and man-made hazards. The profession is no longer expected to just pick up the pieces; emergency mangers are expected to be there before, during and after disaster strikes.

“You, the state emergency managers are on the frontline!” said Administrator Criswell. “If we’re going to prepare our communities for a future driven by climate change, then we need to invest in hazard mitigation before a disaster even strikes. This is our “Year of Resilience.” And we want to be your partners in this critical work, because you are the backbone of emergency management. As state directors, you know your communities best — you’re ready to do what it takes to keep people safe.”

Communities across the nation have been, and continue to be, tested by natural hazards and adversaries looking to do harm. Amidst these challenges, there are stories of how thoughtful planning helped a family, a neighborhood or a community. Administrator Criswell underscored the critical importance of fostering robust partnerships to leverage resources, share best practices and break down barriers in order to enhance resilience and safeguard communities nationwide.

