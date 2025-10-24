spot_img
Friday, October 24, 2025
FEMA Announces $15M Funding After Major Disaster Declaration for Nebraska Approved

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 24, 2025
Damage on the property of the Nebraska State Penitentiary from a storm on August 9, 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Nebraska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding from August 8-10, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding of $15 million is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding in Burt, Douglas, Fillmore, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Washington and Webster counties.

Catherine R. Sanders has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

“This was a highly impactful storm and I appreciate the action by President Trump and his administration to ensure that recovery efforts move forward in areas that were greatly affected,” said Governor Jim Pillen.

The declaration applies to 12 counties: Burt, Douglas, Fillmore, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Washington, and Webster.

The original announcement can be found here.

