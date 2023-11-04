FEMA Announces $2 billion in Funding to Boost Climate Resilience Nationwide

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a substantial funding initiative aimed at bolstering climate resilience across the United States. With $1.8 billion at its disposal, this effort will mitigate the impacts of climate change and increasingly severe weather events.

Two Key Programs

Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) $1 billion allocated to safeguard people and infrastructure from natural hazards and climate change.

Reserve funds for U.S. states, tribes and territories to promote nationwide resilience.

Large project grants are available through the FY23 national competition.

NEW for FY23: Extra funds are allocated for building code initiatives which emphasize increased structural resilience against seismic activity and climate-driven extreme weather. Flood Mitigation Assistance Program (FMA) $800 million available to mitigate flood risks in homes and communities.

Funds are provided to support enhancing resilience against floods, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, particularly for buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program.

Read about the opportunities here.