Emergency Preparedness

FEMA Announces Federal Disaster Assistance for Maine Following Severe Winter Storm

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Winter storm season with snowflake symbol sign against a snowy background and copy space. Snow splattered and angled sign adds to the drama.
(iStock Photo)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced the availability of federal disaster assistance to support recovery efforts in Maine, following a severe winter storm that struck the state from April 3-5, 2024. This declaration aims to supplement state and local recovery initiatives in the affected regions.

The Public Assistance program will provide federal funding to the state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. This aid is designated for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Cumberland and York counties. These funds are critical in ensuring the restoration of essential services and infrastructure in the impacted areas.

Additionally, federal funding will be available statewide on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures. This support is intended to help communities implement long-term strategies to reduce the risks and impacts of future disasters.

Robert V. Fogel has been appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in Maine. Fogel will oversee the coordination of relief efforts and ensure that resources are effectively allocated to assist in the recovery process. Further designations may be made as needed, based on the state’s requests and the results of ongoing assessments.

The federal disaster assistance program underscores the commitment of the federal government to support Maine’s recovery and resilience efforts, ensuring that affected communities receive the necessary aid to rebuild and fortify against future storms.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
