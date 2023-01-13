FEMA Announces Federal Disaster Assistance for Washington

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Washington to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storm, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides for the period of Nov. 3-8, 2022.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities for Clallam, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish and Wahkiakum counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

David G. Gervino has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

