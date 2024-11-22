38.2 F
FEMA Approves $2.1M for Water Treatment Plant Flood Repairs in Billings, Montana

City of Billings Announces Stormwater Programs Improvements in response to the Yellowstone River flooding and severe storms in June 2022 (Photo: Billings Public Works)

FEMA has approved $2.1 million to help the city of Billings, Montana repair the flood damage to its water treatment plant. The aid comes as part of President Biden’s major disaster declaration issued in response to the Yellowstone River flooding and severe storms in June 2022.

The prolonged rainfall and resulting flooding caused damage to the water treatment facility, including multiple intakes that draw the river water into the treatment plant. The $2.1 million in FEMA funding will bring the facility to its pre-disaster function and capacity and includes hazard mitigation modifications that will make the plant more resilient to future flooding. This project is 75% funded by FEMA.

FEMA has now approved more than $40.1 million in Public Assistance funds to help Montana communities recover from the 2022 storms and flooding.

The original announcement can be found here.

