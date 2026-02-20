spot_img
38.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 20, 2026
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessState/Local Government

FEMA Approves $33.4 Million to Support Wildfire and Volcanic Eruption Recovery in Hawaii

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 20, 2026
Damage at site of Maui wildfires (Photo: GAO)

FEMA recently approved $33.4 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Hawaii for Public Assistance projects, which includes debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security. Here are some FEMA grants recently approved across Hawaii:

  • $4 million to the State Department of Land and Natural Resources for permanent repairs to Pohoiki boat ramp as a result of Kīlauea Volcanic Eruption and Earthquakes.
  • $7.8 million to Maui County Emergency Management Agency for emergency protective measures in response to the Maui wildfires.
  • $1.8 million to Maui County Department of Police for emergency support in response to the Maui wildfires.
  • $2.4 million to Maui County Emergency Management Agency for security support[EC1]  in response to the Maui wildfires.
  • $6.4 million to Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the West Maui Senior Center as a result of the Maui wildfires.
  • $6.9 million to Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the Lahaina Crossroads Apartments as a result of the Maui wildfires.
  • $4.1 million to the Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns for permanent repairs to the Komohana Hale Apartments as a result of the Maui wildfires.

FEMA will continue to review additional projects and obligate funds on a rolling basis as eligibility is confirmed and scopes of work are finalized. This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security and was approved prior to the government funding lapse.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
FEMA Approves $7.5 Million to Support Wildfire Disaster Recovery in Wyoming
Next article
Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk Wraps 60-Day Patrol That Included Escort of Two Sanctioned Oil Tankers

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES