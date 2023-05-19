FEMA Approves $40 Million for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal in Fort Myers Beach, North Port

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved grants totaling $40.1 million for Hurricane Ian debris removal in Fort Myers Beach and North Port. The Sept. 28, 2022, storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety.

FEMA has awarded two grants:

$6,230,192 to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to reimburse costs of debris removal in Fort Myers Beach. Debris included 81,303 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, 4,389 cubic yards of concrete debris, 78 tons of hazardous household waste, 3,819 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 4,695 cubic yards of sand and 5,218 cubic yards of sandy construction and demolition debris from roads and public property.

$33,923,439 to the city of North Port to reimburse costs of debris removal. Debris included 89,316 cubic yards of vegetative debris removed from roads and public property.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

