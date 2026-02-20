spot_img
FEMA Approves $7.5 Million to Support Wildfire Disaster Recovery in Wyoming

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 20, 2026
The House Draw Fire prompted evacuations and threatened dozens of structures near Buffalo. (Photo: Johnson County Fire Department)

FEMA has approved $7.5 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Wyoming for Public Assistance projects, which typically includes debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security and was approved prior to the current government funding lapse.

Here is the full list of projects that are being funded in Wyoming:

  • $4.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the House Draw Fire in Johnson County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up, evacuation operations and other services provided.
  • $1.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the Flat Rock Fire in Campbell County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up and evacuation operations and other services provided.
  • $1.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the Constitution Fire in Campbell County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up and evacuation operations and other services provided.

FEMA will continue to review additional projects and obligate funds on a rolling basis as eligibility is confirmed and scopes of work are finalized.

The original announcement can be found here.

A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges.

