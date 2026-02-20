FEMA Approves $7.5 Million to Support Wildfire Disaster Recovery in Wyoming

FEMA has approved $7.5 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Wyoming for Public Assistance projects, which typically includes debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This regional funding is part of a broader effort announced by the Department of Homeland Security and was approved prior to the current government funding lapse.

Here is the full list of projects that are being funded in Wyoming:

$4.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the House Draw Fire in Johnson County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up, evacuation operations and other services provided.

$1.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the Flat Rock Fire in Campbell County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up and evacuation operations and other services provided.

$1.5 million to the Wyoming State Forestry Division for fire suppression measures relating to the Constitution Fire in Campbell County, including fire line suppression, structure protection, fire line construction, mop-up and evacuation operations and other services provided.

FEMA will continue to review additional projects and obligate funds on a rolling basis as eligibility is confirmed and scopes of work are finalized.

