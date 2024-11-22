38.2 F
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA Approves Additional $115 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida Hurricanes

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
On Oct. 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. EDT, NOAA’s GOES East satellite captured this imagery of Hurricane Milton approaching the Gulf Coast of Florida (Photo: NOAA)

FEMA has approved an additional $115.5 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

This includes:

  • $38,181,120 for Sarasota County for debris removal
  • $23,993,595 for Pasco County for debris removal
  • $37,094,212 for the city of St. Petersburg for debris removal
  • $6,016,332 for Lee County for debris removal and emergency protective measures
  • $2,493,179 for the city of Tarpon Springs for debris removal
  • $1,548,750 for Brevard County for debris removal
  • $6,196,157 for the city of Clearwater for debris removal

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $741.1 million for Hurricane Milton, $349.6 million for Hurricane Helene and $111.8 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

