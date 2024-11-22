FEMA Approves Additional $115 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida Hurricanes

FEMA has approved an additional $115.5 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

This includes:

$38,181,120 for Sarasota County for debris removal

$23,993,595 for Pasco County for debris removal

$37,094,212 for the city of St. Petersburg for debris removal

$6,016,332 for Lee County for debris removal and emergency protective measures

$2,493,179 for the city of Tarpon Springs for debris removal

$1,548,750 for Brevard County for debris removal

$6,196,157 for the city of Clearwater for debris removal

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $741.1 million for Hurricane Milton, $349.6 million for Hurricane Helene and $111.8 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

