FEMA Approves Utah Enhanced State Hazard Mitigation Plan

On August 9, 2024, the Utah Enhanced State Hazard Mitigation Plan was approved by FEMA Region 8, marking a significant milestone for the state of Utah. Utah is the fourth state in Region 8 to become enhanced, joining Colorado, North Dakota and South Dakota, and the sixteenth state in the nation to achieve the enhanced designation.

The Utah Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management served as the lead in developing the plan, while incorporating input from other state, local, tribal, and federal agencies, the private sector, and the general public. The new plan serves as Utah’s roadmap to reduce natural hazard risk and vulnerabilities in the face of climate change and other future conditions, such as changes in land use, development, and demographics. It also demonstrates the State’s whole-of-government commitment to holistic mitigation and details the integration of risk reduction programs, initiatives, and other planning efforts across partners, staff, and offices.

“Utah’s plan showcases the state’s mitigation capacity, creativity, resources, and skills to build resilience for communities across the state – and goes above and beyond the minimum standard state hazard mitigation plan requirements,” said FEMA Region 8 Administrator Nancy Dragani. “I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to the state of Utah for achieving this enhanced designation and for continuing to be a leader in hazard mitigation across the nation.”

FEMA provides additional incentives to states and tribes through enhanced mitigation plans. A state or tribe with a FEMA-approved enhanced mitigation plan can receive more funding under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) after a disaster declaration. Those with an enhanced plan receive HMGP funds based on 20% of the total estimated eligible Stafford Act disaster assistance, versus 15% for those with non-enhanced mitigation plans. This means Utah will receive 20% of estimated eligible Stafford Act assistance instead of 15%. Enhanced states share the responsibility for reducing risk across state agencies and departments. This “sharing the load” reduces risk more efficiently. It also connects the right resources with community needs.

This enhanced status strengthens Utah’s ability to protect lives and property. Congratulations to State of Utah Division of Emergency Management (UT DEM) and all the partners that helped to make this historic achievement possible.