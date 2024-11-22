FEMA Assistance Granted for the Jennings Creek Wildfire in New York

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 2 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on Nov. 15 to assist the state of New York in combating the Jennings Creek Wildfire, currently burning in Orange County, New York.

FEMA Region 2 Administrator David Warrington approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) this morning. The fire threatened approximately 650 structures in the state, including approximately 500 homes mostly within and around the towns of Warwick and Tuxedo Park, with a combined population of over 32,000. The fire started on Nov. 8, 2024, and has burned more than 2,100 acres of state and private land in New York. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling the designated fire.

The original announcement can be found here.