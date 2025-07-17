spot_img
78.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 17, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Highland Fire in Oregon

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Highland Fire burning in Crook County, Oregon, July 12, 2025. (Photo: Crook County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Highland Fire burning in Crook County, Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Saturday July, 12, 2025, at 10:58 p.m. PT. He determined that the Highland Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the fourth FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the community of Prineville Lake Acres. The fire was also threatening roads, infrastructure, utilities, a watershed, and wildlife resources.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Illegal Alien Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Part in Vast Human Smuggling Conspiracy
Next article
FBI Calls for Industry Support in Fight Against Chinese Cyber Threats
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals