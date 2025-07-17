The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Highland Fire burning in Crook County, Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Saturday July, 12, 2025, at 10:58 p.m. PT. He determined that the Highland Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the fourth FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the community of Prineville Lake Acres. The fire was also threatening roads, infrastructure, utilities, a watershed, and wildlife resources.

The original announcement can be found here.