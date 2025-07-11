spot_img
FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Nenana Ridge Complex Wildfires in Alaska

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
working on the Nenana Ridge Complex , 20 miles southwest of Fairbank (Photo: Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection via Instagram)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Nenana Ridge Complex burning in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska.

The state of Alaska’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 10:11 p.m. PT. He determined that the Nenana Ridge Complex threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the third FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Alaska wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfires threatened homes near the communities of Nenana and Fairbanks. The fires also threatened communication towers, watershed, fishing streams, spawning sites, wildlife, environmental and cultural resources, commercial sites, and parts of the George Parks Highway, the Alaska Railroad, and the Alaska Energy Authority’s Alaska Intertie transmission line.

