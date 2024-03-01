FEMA has approved $1,142,754 in federal funding to The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for damage caused by the July 2022 floods in Eastern Kentucky.

During the incident period, severe storms, heavy rain, and flooding caused overland surface flood waters to enter the Knott County Area Technology Center through doors and windows. Standing water remained in KDE facilities for approximately 10 days.

KDE will use department resources and/or contractors to restore facilities and contents. Contents from the following rooms will be replaced: Administrative offices, automotive shop, building and apartment maintenance shop, business classroom, carpentry shop, health science classroom, IT classroom and janitorial supply.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. PA funds reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.