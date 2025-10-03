FEMA Awards Over $3.4B to Manage Emergency Preparedness via Non-Disaster Grant Program

Secretary Noem has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) returned nearly $3.5 billion of taxpayer dollars back into American communities, empowering state and local leaders to better prepare for emergencies like fires, floods, tornadoes, cyber incidents, and terrorist attacks.

These funds, administered through FEMA’s non-disaster grant programs, empower communities to hire and train firefighters and other first responders, plan for potential cyber disruptions, protect their critical infrastructure like ports and transportation systems, enhance the security of churches and other nonprofits, implement public warning systems, protect themselves against terrorist attacks and transnational crime, and much more. When states, counties, and towns across the country increase their resilience to threats, the entire nation becomes stronger and more secure, the release says.

“Secretary Noem is empowering state and local leaders over Washington bureaucrats,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Biden administration used FEMA as its own personal piggy bank to fund far-left radical organizations, house criminal illegal aliens, and support pseudo-science. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, it is no longer open season the American taxpayer at DHS. The Trump administration is draining the swamp, restoring accountability for FEMA, and putting Americans FIRST in disaster response.”

The original announcement can be found here.