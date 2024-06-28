A historic, flood-prone North Carolina community will become more resilient as a result of FEMA approving an $11.2 million grant.

Princeville, located below the Tar River, has experienced repetitive flooding since it was incorporated by freed slaves in 1885. During Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the Princeville levee failed and the town was submerged. In some areas the water rose 23 feet and took 10 days to recede. The levee does not fully wrap around the town and may not fully protect the community from future significant flooding.

This grant will fund the build out of infrastructure on a 53-acre green field in Edgecombe County outside of the Tar River floodplain on higher ground. The infrastructure includes stormwater management, wastewater collection, water distribution and electric power systems to support new housing and civic services for Princeville residents.

“Many economically disadvantaged communities like Princeville were built in places more vulnerable to flooding and critical resilience actions are needed to increase residents’ protection,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is why funding is so important to make the town withstand nation’s costliest natural hazard, flooding, that is only becoming more devastating due to climate change. Through the Justice 40 initiative, FEMA and the Biden-Harris Administration are making sure flood-prone communities like Princeville have more access to the necessary resources to become resilient.”

The funding comes from the first funding cycle of FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program in 2020. The program funds projects that protect people and infrastructure in communities like Princeville from natural hazards and the effects of climate change.

The project qualifies as a Justice40 project, a Biden-Harris Administration initiative that aims to provide 40% of federal climate grants to disadvantaged communities through various FEMA programs. Project obligations like the one in Princeville — located in a disadvantaged community — help the administration meet this goal.

Disadvantaged communities like Princeville have been marginalized and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment. Increased funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping FEMA direct money toward more communities like Princeville so they can develop projects to better withstand the growing climate threat.

Last year, FEMA announced more than $1.2 billion — 71% — in BRIC national competition selections and approximately 53% of all BRIC and Flood Mitigation Assistance selections — $1.6 billion — will benefit disadvantaged communities. FEMA expects to announce the next round of funding selections later this summer.

FEMA is providing 90% of the cost share at $10.1 million and the remaining 10% will be funded by the state of North Carolina.