55.8 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Emergency PreparednessFEMAFirst Responders

FEMA Chief “very concerned” about Disinformation from U.S. Adversaries after Disasters

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell gets an update on Kentucky communities devastated by tornados at the Mayfield Graves County Airport on Dec. 15, 2021. (FEMA Photo/Alexis Hall)

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told Axios on the sidelines of COP28 on Monday that she is “very concerned” about the ability of U.S. adversaries to spread disinformation and sow distrust in the wake of natural disasters in the U.S.

Driving the news: She pointed to misinformation and disinformation spread by nation-state actors — namely, China and Russia —  following this year’s devastating fires in Maui and train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

What she’s saying: “I’m very concerned about convergence cyberattacks with our natural disaster — that our adversaries know when we are most vulnerable and know how to take advantage of those times,” Criswell said at the Axios event in Dubai.

Read the rest from Axios here.

Previous article
Preparedness Heroes Honored at HSToday 2023 Holiday Awards
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights