FEMA Cleared of Wrongdoing in Probe Into Anti-Trump Bias

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell gets an update on Kentucky communities devastated by tornados at the Mayfield Graves County Airport on Dec. 15, 2021. (FEMA Photo/Alexis Hall)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been cleared of wrongdoing in a probe focusing on anti-Trump bias, according to a Monday court document.

According to a Justice Department email in the document, a FEMA probe investigating bias against Trump-supporting homes allegedly displayed by a Florida-based FEMA employee in the wake of Hurricane Milton and Helene “found no evidence that this was a systemic problem, nor that it was directed by agency or field leadership.”

The document came as part of a case in which Florida sued former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the employee, Marn’i Washington, but Florida and Criswell have now come to a settlement.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

