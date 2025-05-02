The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been cleared of wrongdoing in a probe focusing on anti-Trump bias, according to a Monday court document.

According to a Justice Department email in the document, a FEMA probe investigating bias against Trump-supporting homes allegedly displayed by a Florida-based FEMA employee in the wake of Hurricane Milton and Helene “found no evidence that this was a systemic problem, nor that it was directed by agency or field leadership.”

The document came as part of a case in which Florida sued former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the employee, Marn’i Washington, but Florida and Criswell have now come to a settlement.

