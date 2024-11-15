FEMA Encourages Helene Survivors in Virginia to Apply for Disaster Assistance;

More than $10 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 3,549 households in Virginia following the impacts of Hurricane Helene. This milestone is accompanied by other important moments in disaster assistance and recovery.

“Our focus during the Hurricane Helene recovery in Southwest Virginia will always be helping the survivors rebuild their lives,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Shawn Talmadge. “We will continue to work diligently in assisting survivors with both the Individual and Public Assistance programs as our Southwest Virginia communities show their resilience.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is December 2, 2024. Impacted individuals in Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and cities of Galax and Radford can apply today by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Over 3,400 people have visited a Disaster Recovery Center in southwest Virginia. And, more than 9,500 Virginians have now registered with FEMA for assistance. FEMA has opened ten Disaster Recovery Centers since the major federal declaration was approved for Virginia. Currently, nine DRCs remain open; the most recent DRC opened on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Duffield. Staff from federal, state, and local agencies are at DRCs to help survivors answer questions about FEMA applications as well as access other resources and support.

The original announcement can be found here.