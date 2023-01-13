FEMA Extends Disaster Assistance for California

The White House has announced an Amendment to the Emergency Declaration for California, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to extend Direct Federal Assistance to 10 additional counties in the state.

The declaration provides assistance for emergency protective measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe as the state and tribal nations endure waves of bad weather.

The addition of Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kings, Lake, Madera, Mono, San Benito, San Francisco, and Tulare, brings the total to 41 of the states 58 counties.

This amendment was a result of ongoing damage assessments conducted at the request of the state, which are ongoing.

The additional 10 counties join Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba, El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura counties which were designated earlier.

The Emergency Declaration authorizes FEMA to identify and task federal agencies to mobilize federal equipment, supplies and resources requested by the state to perform emergency protective measures in identified counties.

