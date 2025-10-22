FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Albie Lewis Has Died

The emergency management community is mourning the loss of Albie Lewis, a longtime Federal Coordinating Officer (FCO) with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) who dedicated his life to public service, leadership, and helping communities in times of crisis.

Lewis served as a FEMA FCO for over 20 years, leading and supporting federal disaster response and recovery operations across the United States. Since joining FEMA in 2005 following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, he worked on more than three dozen presidential disaster declarations, often deployed to regions hardest hit by hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other major emergencies.

Before joining FEMA, Lewis brought decades of leadership experience from both military and public safety roles. After 28 years of commissioned military service, he retired as a Colonel and served as the 1st CST Commander, Counterdrug Coordinator, Senior Instructor at the Mountain Warfare School, and MLT Chief in Macedonia. His military career also included working with the National Guard Bureau’s sports programs supporting world-class athletes and Olympians.

In addition to his military service, Lewis dedicated 25 years to the fire service, including time as a rescue diver, hazmat technician, and Chief of the Berlin Fire Department in Vermont. He later served as Director of Vermont Emergency Management from 2002 to 2005, appointed by then-Governor Jim Douglas, where he oversaw statewide preparedness and disaster coordination.

Lewis also had a deep connection to his Vermont community, volunteering for over three decades with Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a summer camp for children with cancer, and running a post-and-beam restoration business preserving historic barns and homes.

His educational background reflected the same dedication to service and preparedness. Lewis earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, completed the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University, and was a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) through the International Association of Emergency Managers. He was also a graduate of Norwich University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Fire Education and Emergency Management.

Former FEMA Administrator Brock Long remembered Lewis in a post on LinkedIn, calling him “a loyal friend, diplomat, and one of the best FEMA FCO’s in the country.”

Over his career, Lewis earned the respect of peers across federal, state, and local agencies for his calm leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to service. His decades of work helped shape how disaster response and coordination are carried out nationwide – a legacy that will continue to influence emergency management professionals for years to come.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)