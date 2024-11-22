38.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Callahan Fire

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on November 11 at 2:46 p.m. PST / 5:46 p.m. EST to assist the state of Nevada in combating the Callahan Fire, burning in Washoe County.

On November 11, the state of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 3,000 homes south of Reno, in and around the communities of Callahan Ranch, Saddle Ridge, Mountain Ridge, Montreux, Nevada, with a combined population of 3,000. All the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on November 11, 2024, and had burned more than 100 acres by the time the FMAG was approved.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Fenway Park to Host 2025 Secretaries’ Cup Featuring USCGA and USMMA
Next article
Coast Guard Medevacs 62 Year Old Man From Midway Atoll
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals