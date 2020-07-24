Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper is briefed my Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Pete T. Gaynor, on COVID-19 operations during a visit to FEMA. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

FEMA Head: ‘We Have a Ways to Go’ on Having Enough PPE

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told Congress on Wednesday the country has “a ways to go” on getting enough protective equipment for health workers fighting coronavirus, though he said the situation has been improving.

“I want to be clear: We have a ways to go on making sure we have enough PPE,” Administrator Pete Gaynor said at a congressional hearing, referring to personal protective equipment. “This is not as simple as just throwing a light switch and we just magically make more.”

Hospitals and doctors have been reporting shortages of masks, gowns and other protective equipment for months as the pandemic rages.

