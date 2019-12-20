FEMA Highlights Holiday Travel Safety, Winter Weather Preparedness Tips

Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor shared holiday travel safety and winter weather preparedness tips on The Weather Channel on Tuesday morning, as tornadoes hit the southern part of the country and heavy snow and ice pushes northeast.

“You have winter weather advisories from Illinois to Maine — 50 million people in those advisories,” said Gaynor. “The odds are something will happen. Make sure if you have to travel, plan your travel accordingly. Let somebody know what your destination is [and] your arrival time … [make sure] you have some blankets, jumper cables and a kit in your car should you have to stop,” Gaynor said. “We want to make sure people are aware to protect themselves and their family this travel season.”

Informing the public of severe winter weather risks and how to mitigate those risks through preparation is a team effort.

“This is a partnership between our local [officials], states, tribes and territories,” continued Gaynor. “We work together, and we want to make sure that we can help our local, state and tribal partners in getting the message out to make sure that you travel safe and keep your family safe over the holiday season.”

During a Univision interview Monday, FEMA’s Field Operations Director Justo “Tito” Hernández also emphasized that having an emergency kit is essential when traveling this holiday season.

“If you’re traveling this season, have an emergency kit in your car. Also, notify your family of your plans and expected arrival time to your destination,” Hernández said. “If you live in an area where you don’t typically experience winter weather, don’t let your guard down, you also need to prepare.”

Click these links for more holiday travel safety and winter weather preparedness tips.

