FEMA Inundated with Calls on First Day of COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Applications

Today, FEMA begins processing applications for funeral assistance, helping ease some of the financial stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The call center has received thousands of calls this morning, which is causing some technical issues. Some applicants are reaching operators, while others are receiving a busy signal. We ask that applicants be patient as we work to correct these issues and have all their important documents ready when they call to apply. Please know there is no deadline to apply and applicants will have the ability to open a case.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9a.m. to 9p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

For the fastest service, after you have called to apply, submit documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov, or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, MD 20782.

Applicants can also visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.

Read more at FEMA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)