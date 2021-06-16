FEMA Provides Additional Hazard Mitigation Funds to Help Homeowners Rebuild After Disasters

FEMA is providing mitigation assistance to homeowners to help them rebuild their homes stronger following disaster damage, as part of the agency’s commitment to make communities stronger and increase resilience from the impacts of climate change.

The additional funding will help eligible homeowners in areas covered by presidential disaster declarations repair their homes in ways that will reduce the likelihood of future disaster damage.

Homeowners who are approved for home repair assistance through the agency’s Individuals and Households Program may receive additional funds for several mitigation measures. Funding for mitigation measures will be awarded for owner-occupied primary residences with specific damaged items and causes of damage. This additional assistance is available for all disasters declared on or after May 26, 2021. FEMA will notify applicants if they have received mitigation funds as part of their assistance.

Because disasters can happen unexpectedly, taking steps to strengthen, repair and rebuild is vital for community and personal resilience. The following mitigation measures may now be covered for eligible applicants:

Repairing a roof to withstand higher wind speed and help prevent water infiltration.

Elevating a water heater or furnace to avoid future flood damage.

Elevating or moving an electrical panel to avoid future flood damage.

These measures will allow homeowners to rebuild in ways that make their homes more resilient to severe weather events, reducing disaster suffering and the likelihood future federal assistance will be needed.

