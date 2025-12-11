FEMA Reform Roadmap Expected to Roll Out Shortly

The Trump administration is set to unveil its plan this week to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a proposal that is sure to be contentious but is not expected to go as far as earlier calls to eliminate the agency completely.

Earlier this year, President Trump established a FEMA Review Council, tasking the group — jointly led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — with making recommendations for changes.

On Thursday, the group is expected to announce and publicly vote on its recommendations, likely laying out how the administration plans to reform FEMA, which it has accused of being bloated and inefficient.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.