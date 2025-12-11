spot_img
DHSEmergency PreparednessFederal Government

FEMA Reform Roadmap Expected to Roll Out Shortly

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 11, 2025
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem attends the initial meeting of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., May 20, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

The Trump administration is set to unveil its plan this week to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a proposal that is sure to be contentious but is not expected to go as far as earlier calls to eliminate the agency completely.

Earlier this year, President Trump established a FEMA Review Council, tasking the group — jointly led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — with making recommendations for changes.

On Thursday, the group is expected to announce and publicly vote on its recommendations, likely laying out how the administration plans to reform FEMA, which it has accused of being bloated and inefficient.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

