FEMA Reinforces Commitment to Accessible Recovery Services Following Alaska Storms

FEMA says it remains committed to ensuring equal access and equal benefits to disaster programs for survivors recovering from the Oct. 2025 Alaska West Coast Storms.

FEMA coordinates efforts with state and local agencies and volunteer organizations to identify survivor needs and connect individuals with appropriate resources.

FEMA facilities are accessible to survivors. If you need a reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699.

In addition, FEMA may pay for physical accessibility items for survivors who need them. For example:

FEMA may pay up to the full cost of an exterior ramp, grab bars or a paved path of travel from your vehicle to your home when needed by you or a member of your household.

The accessibility item must be necessary to make the home safe and functional and meet the accessibility need.

The item must not be covered by insurance or provided through another source. Disaster assistance grants are not taxable and do not affect eligibility for:

Social Security (SS)

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

Medicaid nor the medical waiver programs

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

Survivors who haven’t yet applied to the State of Alaska and FEMA Individual Assistance still have time to do so before the Feb. 20, 2026, deadline. After the deadline, survivors who have already registered can continue to upload information and submit paperwork to their FEMA account.

